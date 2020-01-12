X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Trading Down 0%

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.55 and last traded at $50.55, 18,036 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,520,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,375,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

