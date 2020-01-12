iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.12, 5,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 72,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

