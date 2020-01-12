iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.12, 5,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 72,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Price Down 0.3%
Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Price Down 0.3%
FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Stock Price Up 0%
FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Stock Price Up 0%
X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%
X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Price Up 1%
Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Price Up 1%
X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares India 50 ETF Trading 0.8% Higher
iShares India 50 ETF Trading 0.8% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report