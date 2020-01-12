FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) Trading 0.7% Higher

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.52 and last traded at $58.46, 376 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

