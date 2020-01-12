iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.17, approximately 30,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

