Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Shares Down 7.4%

Online Blockchain PLC (LON:OBC)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), approximately 12,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (7.69) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter.

Online Blockchain PLC operates as an incubator and investor in Internet and information businesses in the United Kingdom. The company, through its investment in ADVFN plc, develops and provides financial information; offers research services; and develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites. The company was formerly known as On-line plc and changed its name to Online Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

