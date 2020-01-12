FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

