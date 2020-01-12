Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 12%

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) traded down 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, 216,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 179,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

