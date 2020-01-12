US Equity EX Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Trading Down 0.1%

Jan 12th, 2020

US Equity EX Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $68.04, 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35.

