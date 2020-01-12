SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Shares Down 25%

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) shares traded down 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 50,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 50,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

SLAM Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SLAM Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLAM Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.