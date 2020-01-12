Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) shares were down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.03 and last traded at $110.03, approximately 2 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.84.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.747 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

