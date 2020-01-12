X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.1% Higher

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.63, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a boost from X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

