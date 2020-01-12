iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Trading Up 0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) were up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.71 and last traded at $84.70, approximately 11,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,704,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.