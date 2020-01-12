SIG (LON:SHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

SIG (LON:SHI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($1.97). Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.88 ($1.38).

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.33 million and a PE ratio of 133.14. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.96.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.