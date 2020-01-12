UBS Group Lowers SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target to GBX 73

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 73 ($0.96) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHI. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded SIG to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.88 ($1.38).

SHI opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.23) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.96. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a market capitalization of $551.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

