Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

SENS stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Sensyne Health has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

