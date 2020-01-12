Liberum Capital Lowers Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target to GBX 500

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDRY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Superdry from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 574.44 ($7.56).

Get Superdry alerts:

SDRY stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 496.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 444.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,912.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.