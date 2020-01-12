Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 450

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

LON RTO opened at GBX 455.20 ($5.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 447.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 441.10. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a one year high of GBX 470.70 ($6.19).

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total value of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

