RPS Group (LON:RPS) PT Raised to GBX 200

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

RPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176 ($2.32).

Shares of RPS stock opened at GBX 168.80 ($2.22) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. RPS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company has a market capitalization of $383.41 million and a P/E ratio of 16.39.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

Analyst Recommendations for RPS Group (LON:RPS)

