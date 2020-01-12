Rotork (LON:ROR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 350 ($4.60).

ROR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rotork has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 320.17 ($4.21).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 314.80 ($4.14) on Wednesday. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 248.60 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.53.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.36 ($1,889.45). Insiders have bought 1,375 shares of company stock valued at $435,077 over the last quarter.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

