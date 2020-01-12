Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,450

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Independent Research cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 5,270 ($69.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.80) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,376.24 ($57.57).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,488 ($59.04) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,374.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,339.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.71), for a total value of £280.49 ($368.97).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

