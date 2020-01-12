Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RAT. Shore Capital cut Rathbone Brothers to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,600 ($34.20).

RAT opened at GBX 2,120 ($27.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,182.19. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

