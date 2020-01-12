Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RB. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,039 ($79.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,075.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

