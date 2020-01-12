Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Raised to GBX 2,650 at Morgan Stanley

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSN. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,632.15 ($34.62).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,706 ($35.60) on Friday. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,625.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,221.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

