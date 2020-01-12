Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POLR. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 588 ($7.73) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 547.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 544.34. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The company has a market cap of $568.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

