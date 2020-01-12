Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Premier Foods from GBX 43 ($0.57) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.27 million and a PE ratio of -14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.05. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.71 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.