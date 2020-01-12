Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) PT Raised to GBX 229 at Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 212 ($2.79) to GBX 229 ($3.01) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s current price.

PMI stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.33) on Friday. Premier Miton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 192 ($2.53). The firm has a market cap of $280.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

