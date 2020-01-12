City Holding (CHCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on January 31st

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

City has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of City stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. City has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.78.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that City will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCO. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock worth $358,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

