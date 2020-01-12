Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on January 31st

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UTF opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

