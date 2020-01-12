Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (MIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

MIE opened at $8.16 on Friday. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

About Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

