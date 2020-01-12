Freeport-McMoRan Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend payout ratio of 2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $12.90 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

