Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

MAA stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,561 shares of company stock worth $1,169,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

