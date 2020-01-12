DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% per year over the last three years.

KTF opened at $11.54 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Dividend History for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

City Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on January 31st
City Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on January 31st
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on January 31st
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on January 31st
Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
Freeport-McMoRan Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05
Freeport-McMoRan Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st
DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report