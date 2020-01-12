DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% per year over the last three years.

KTF opened at $11.54 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

