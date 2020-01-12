e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

ELF stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,709,258 shares of company stock valued at $58,674,937. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 73.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 699,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 297,267 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 428,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 628,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 590,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $8,733,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

