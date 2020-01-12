Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXTR. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $895.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 961,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,503,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 957,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

