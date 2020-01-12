CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCLP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,589,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 148,501 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 89.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

