Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced a dividend on Friday, January 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of GLBZ stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

