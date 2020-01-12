Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $173.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.29.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $137.60. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $115.69 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $205,707.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after buying an additional 72,827 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,160 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

