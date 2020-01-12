EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EQM. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

