IDEX Co. (IEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on January 30th

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

IDEX has raised its dividend by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDEX to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of IEX opened at $172.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $174.40. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

