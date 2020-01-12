Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

AON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $10.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

NYSE:AON opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. AON has a 52-week low of $145.15 and a 52-week high of $212.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

