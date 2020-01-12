Stag Industrial Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 433.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

NYSE STAG opened at $31.72 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

