SYNNEX Co. (SNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on January 31st

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $14.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.
Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $145.56 on Friday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $148.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.
In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $103,923.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,328. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.