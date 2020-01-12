SYNNEX Co. (SNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on January 31st

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $14.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $145.56 on Friday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $148.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $103,923.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,328. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

