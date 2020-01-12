GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EAF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.85 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 97.65% and a net margin of 41.87%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

