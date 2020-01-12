BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,370,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 182,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 104,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

