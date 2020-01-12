Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $106.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.10.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

