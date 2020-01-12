Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTLT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.86.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. Catalent has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

