Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to Underweight

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ProAssurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ProAssurance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. ProAssurance has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $45.45.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

