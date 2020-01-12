Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

CPST has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capstone Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ:CPST opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

