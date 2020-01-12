ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CMD opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 12 month low of $63.47 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $283,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,016,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,763,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

