Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Analyst Recommendations for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

