Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.